On Granbury Road, a spicy burger favorite goes sweet

After 25 years, the home of the spicy “Project X” Tabasco burger is sweetening its menu.

Charley’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, founded in a ramshackle 65-year-old trailer, has opened an ice cream and cookies shop next door, Charley’s Sweet Shack.

The Sweet Shack, in a former gas station, sells ice cream bars and pop bars in the usual flavors plus specialties such as mango, bubble gum and pineapple-chile.

It has more seating for the busy Charley’s, plus cake balls and cookies.

Charley’s, trying to increase its appeal to families and kids, will add a fenced play yard between the buildings.

Both the burger grill and Sweet Shack are open for lunch and dinner daily; 4616 Old Granbury Road, 817-924-8611.