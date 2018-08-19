Cake balls and cookies are sold at Charley’s Sweet Shack next door to Charley’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers.
On Granbury Road, a spicy burger favorite goes sweet

By Bud Kennedy

August 19, 2018 11:05 PM

FORT WORTH

After 25 years, the home of the spicy “Project X” Tabasco burger is sweetening its menu.

Charley’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, founded in a ramshackle 65-year-old trailer, has opened an ice cream and cookies shop next door, Charley’s Sweet Shack.

The Sweet Shack, in a former gas station, sells ice cream bars and pop bars in the usual flavors plus specialties such as mango, bubble gum and pineapple-chile.

It has more seating for the busy Charley’s, plus cake balls and cookies.

Charley’s, trying to increase its appeal to families and kids, will add a fenced play yard between the buildings.

Both the burger grill and Sweet Shack are open for lunch and dinner daily; 4616 Old Granbury Road, 817-924-8611.

