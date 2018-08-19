Last call for Restaurant Week specials at Bonnell’s, Rise souffles

The $39-$49 DFW Restaurant Week special ends Sunday at 10 local restaurants, including Bonnell’s, Del Frisco’s Grille and Rise No. 3 Souffle.

If you were planning to try any of those restaurants or the others listed below, call or log into OpenTable.com now to make sure you can get a reservation.

In Fort Worth, it’s last call for the $39 dinner special at Del Frisco’s Grille, Piola Restaurant & Garden and Rise No. 3 Souffle. The last two are an exceptional value for Italian or French restaurants.

The dinner special costs $49 through this week at Bonnell’s Texas Cuisine and Mercury Chophouse downtown.

It’s also last call for specials this week at Boi Na Braza in Grapevine ($39), Del Frisco’s Grille in Southlake ($39) or La Bistro Italian Grill in Hurst ($49)

Seventeen restaurants, including six prime steakhouses, will continue the specials though Labor Day weekend.

Restaurants donate 20 percent of each special to the Lena Pope children’s agency in Fort Worth or, for Dallas restaurants, that city’s North Texas Food Bank; dfwrestaurantweek.com.

