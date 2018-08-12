California tacos, Texas barbecue among restaurants opening

Restaurant openings are coming fast and furious in mid-August, with more expected this week:
It’s the first full week for Texas Live! restaurants, new in Arlington at 1650 E. Randol Mill Road.
Lockhart Smokehouse and Guy Fieri’s Taco Joint are open. (But the real prize in the dining-shopping center might be Troy’s. It has a discount Tuesday special.)
Dos Juanito’s, serving carne-asada loaded nachos and California-style rolled tacos, opens its first of two Fort Worth locations at Hemphill and West Baltimore Streets.
Rooster’s Bar-B-Q and Steakhouse is planning a September opening in the Cresson space where BBQ on the Brazos operated until a falling-out.
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen remains a few weeks away in the Shops at Clearfork.
Jambo’s Original BBQ Shack in Rendon will reopen Tuesday under new owners.
Tricky Fish, a casual seafood shack from the company that owns Razzoo’s, was to open this week in the Waterside shops.
Snooze an A.M. Eatery, is close to opening at Leftbank across from Trinity Park.
Barrel & Bones Craft Bar and Smokehouse is a few weeks from opening in Montgomery Plaza.
Comments