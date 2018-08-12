Best pick so far for Restaurant Week? It might be lunch at B&B

The new B&B Butchers & Restaurant is hitting its stride just in time for DFW Restaurant Week.

Known for its pricey indulgences — a $120 fried steak sandwich, for example — B&B is going all out for Restaurant Week, serving $20 lunch specials and $49 dinners through Sept. 3.

Surprise: The lunch portions are dinner-sized. A pan-seared salmon filet with mushrooms was a surprising value for $20, including a wedge salad, soup or an appetizer portion of meatballs or brisket ravioli.

A $20 entree steak salad arrived double-stacked with filet mignon, beefsteak tomatoes, blue cheese and balsamic vinaigrette .

A bacon cheeseburger at B&B Butchers & Restaurant. Bud Kennedy bud@star-telegram.com

Other choices on the $20 lunch menu included B&B’s credible bacon cheeseburger, sausage-pepper Jack burger, club sandwich, Italian sandwich or croque monsieur, all with a salad, soup, meatballs or ravioli.

At lunch. B&B also offers a $40 steak platter with a filet mignon and an appetizer.

Dessert such as chocolate cake, carrot cake or bread pudding is an extra $5.

B&B Butchers only has one chicken dish — but the bone-in chicken shank in natural juices with grilled lemon and cipollini onions is definitely worth checking out. Courtesy of B&B Butchers

At dinner, the

offers seven choices on a three-course dinner, including a filet, salmon, a lemony chicken shank, salmon or bacon-wrapped shrimp stuffed with crab.

B&B’s thick-cut bacon is available as a dinner appetizer.

Each $49 dinner sold means a $10 donation to the Lena Pope children’s agency in Fort Worth. The $20 lunches spark a $4 donation; for more, see dfwrestaurantweek.com .

After a bumpy start, Houston-based B&B is now in full swing with a regular weekday happy hour menu of $12 sliders, $12-$14 pizzas and deli snacks.

There’s also a special $55 early-bird dinner menu daily 4 p.m.-6 p.m., although right now the $49 Restaurant Week menu is a better deal.

B&B’s crowds are picking up on the patio and at weekend brunch, so book ahead: 5212 Marathon Ave., 817-737-5212, bbbutchers.com/fortworth/.