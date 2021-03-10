Flies, dead pests, mold. Here are Fort Worth’s February restaurant inspections.

In the month of February, restaurants in Fort Worth were cited for health code violations such as handling food with bare hands, failing to remove dead insects and, in at least two cases, allowing mold to grow, inspections show.

There were no restaurants that exceeded a score of 30 on their violations, the mark where a business needs to take immediate corrective action on critical violations. But seven restaurants scored a 25 or above.

Un Rinconcito Latino, on Northwest 25th Street, had the most violations, 29, with several issues pertaining to the preparation of food, according to the Star-Telegram’s database of February inspections in the city. That includes staff keeping refrigerated food above the required 41 degrees, preparing pico de gallo without gloves on and leaving raw beef and chicken outside of a refrigerator to thaw, which isn’t an approved method.

Dona Carmen Pupuseria, located on Ellis Avenue, and Tres Betos Taqueria, on Northeast 28th Street, both had 28 violations. Neither establishment had hot water, and Tres Betos Taqueria inspectors observed flies in the kitchen.

There were two restaurants with observed mold growth, inspections show. There was mold growth on the brewed tea in the walk-in cooler at the DFW Airport Marriott South on Centreport Drive, inspections show, and at Bella Italia West on Camp Bowie Boulevard there were molded strawberries, blueberries, cucumbers and jalapenos.

At four restaurants, there were dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents and other pests that hadn’t been removed from the establishment, according to the database. Ten restaurants had observed organic material on surfaces.

Fourteen restaurants had no violations.

The Star-Telegram’s inspections database, each month, lists the inspections from the previous month, and people can browse the list in a number of ways such as most violations to least, or least to most, or in alphabetical order. There’s a search bar where people can search for restaurant names or key terms.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for February 2021. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.