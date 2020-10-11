See which Fort Worth restaurants got violations for mice, roaches, not wearing masks

Several Fort Worth restaurants received health code violations for poor hygiene and mask violations in September, including masks stored with clean dishes and cookware and poor hand washing practices, according to a comprehensive database of health inspections across the city.

Four restaurants received violations relating to masks, including Los Juanitos Mexican Food on East Berry Street which received a violation for employees not wearing masks. Bonito’s Taqueria on Hemphill Street was reported to have a mask stored with clean dishes and another mask found in a bowl of toothpicks.

Los Juanitos Mexican Food also received violations for improper hand washing and for employees storing their drinks above cold food.

Joe’s Pizza and Pasta on North Beach Street received a violation for keeping a mask hanging from a skillet and Dos Juanito’s Mexican Food on Hemphill Street was marked up for storing a mask with paper plates.

Yolk on Main Street and Supermercado Teloloapan on Ellis Avenue received 27 violations each, the most reported in September.

Yolk’s violations included chemical containers used for food storage, toxic chemicals stored next to food, spray bottles with toxic chemicals not properly labeled and no written employee health guidelines or employee responsible for reporting illnesses. Supermercado Teloloapan received violations for poor pest control, food being kept at unsafe temperatures, plumbing in poor condition, poor cleaning of cookware and food being stored improperly.

Other establishments received violations for rodents, insects and other pests. Tacos Don Miguel on East Rosedale Street had dead roaches in the kitchen, along with 18 other violations. Cattlemen’s Steak House on North Main Street had dead insects or pests — it’s not specified how many or what kind — that had not been removed from the facility and there were flies in the restaurant.

Mercado Juarez on East Northside Drive also received a violation for failure to remove dead pests — which could include birds, rodents, insects or other pests — from the facility.

Four restaurants were listed as having received no violations:

Chipotle Mexican Grill on McPherson Boulevard

Fixe Southern House at the Shops at Clearfork

Rogers Roundhouse on Rogers Road

Cru Food and Wine Bar at the Shops at Clearfork

According to the city of Fort Worth health inspection website, “the scores here represent only a snapshot of the facility at the time the inspector arrived. The conditions could be better or worse while an inspector is not present.”

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for September 2020. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the September restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.