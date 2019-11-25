Jollibee is making its Lone Star State debut, so bring on all the Chickenjoy

The best thing to ever happen in the North Texas food scene hasn’t even officially opened yet.

On Friday, Eater broke the news that Jollibee is planning on opening its first location in North Texas in Plano, bringing with it all the joy that comes from its fried chicken and hot dog spaghetti. It’s reported that construction will begin at 1016 Preston Road.

For the woefully uninitiated, Jollibee is a fast food chain headquartered in the Philippines, and it serves up a menu of Filipino favorites. The restaurant is perhaps best known for its fried chicken — called Chickenjoy because of the joy it delivers with a single bite — but Jollibee also serves up an incredible spaghetti with hot dogs in its sauce. It sounds weird, especially if you’ve never had it, but the dish has been known to bring hardened criminals to tears and raise credit scores.

And of course no true fast food restaurant would be complete without breakfast offerings, and Jollibee has the best. The restaurant serves up the classic Filipino egg and garlic rice breakfast with your choice of meat, from tapas to burger steak to a sweet sausage called longganisa.

As a Filipino fast food joint, the company first established dominance in its home country before migrating to California. Last year, New York opened its Manhattan location which brought the most serious fans to camp out for 20 hours ahead of its opening.