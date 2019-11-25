Boston’s Restaurant is expanding with four new locations in DFW

Boston’s is moving into Texas.

No, this doesn’t mean that a stampede of yankees who refuse to pronounce the letter R are coming to take over our beloved state. It means that Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar wants to expand its footprint in Texas, with plans to open 40 new locations in the next few years. In north Texas alone, franchise owners Harry Singh and Jesse Thind plan on opening Boston’s in Fort Worth, Southlake, Flower Mound and Addison, in addition to the ones in Arlington and Irving that already exists.

If you’ve never heard of or been to a Boston’s, think sports bar food. A quick glance at the massive menu shows the emphasis on fried and cheesy offerings: there’s pasta, burgers, fried cheese curds and, of course, pizza.

No word yet on when the new Boston’s locations will open, but it will likely start within the next year.

