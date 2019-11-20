New market/cafe in Southlake wants to be hub for Polish and eastern European culture

The European in Texas Market Cafe is pretty much what the name describes: a market and cafe that serves and sells European goods in Texas — specifically Southlake.

But it didn’t used to be in Southlake. For 30 years, the store that catered to the Polish/eastern European community in north Texas sat on Forest Lane in Dallas. Owner Olga Kraszewska called it “a little hole in the wall.”

But when the lease agreement was coming to an end, Kraszewska and her family had to come to a decision. They’d always wanted to expand their store and cafe, and the space in Dallas didn’t give them a lot to work with. Plus she and her family live in North Richland Hills, and the commute wasn’t ideal. So last month, the store packed up and moved to 2777 E. Southlake Blvd.

In the market side of the space, you can find all sorts of Polish and eastern European goods. On the cafe side, you can sit down for some coffee and order pączki (Polish doughnuts), a plate of pierogies (sweet and savory), kielbasa or a flaki (a traditional Polish soup with beef tripe and vegetables).

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The new location is definitely bigger, which has given the market and cafe the opportunity to expand, but in doing so the market has become a place for those of eastern European descent to connect with the culture. Kraszewska also wants to turn the market into a place for Americans to become interested in Polish history and culture, through the food and through events she hopes to host in the new space.

“With our presence here, I would like people to learn about our culture … to show some kind of interest,” Kraszewska said.