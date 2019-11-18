Near Southside’s newest coffeehouse has a vegan-friendly pumpkin latte and more

Roots Coffeehouse is the newest offering in the Near Southside, and it wants to make it easier for vegans to get their caffeine fix.

Located at 400 Bryan Ave., Roots has a menu full of vegan-friendly options, including the Pumpkin Oat Latte (with steamed oat milk) and gluten-free and vegan pastries.

Of course, if you fully indulge in non-plant-based foods, you don’t have to worry. Roots has options for meat-eaters and omnivores as well.

This will be the second Roots location in Tarrant County. Owner Janice Townsend opened the first in North Richland Hills in 2009, and 10 years later she’s bringing the second one to Fort Worth.

Roots Coffeehouse will celebrate its grand opening Dec. 2.