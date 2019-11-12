Southlake’s newest Asian-inspired restaurant features a Japanese pub-themed menu

Asian restaurants are nothing new to Southlake, but Ozeki Ramen, Sushi and Izakaya is hoping to set itself apart.

The new restaurant in Southlake Town Square at 432 Grand Ave. West celebrated its opening this month, and unlike other Asian restaurants with Japanese-inspired fare, Ozeki’s menu is filled with items you can actually find in Japan.

“Izakaya” is a Japanese pub menu, and it includes small plates of dishes, like chicken karaage (Japanese fried chicken) and takoyaki (fried balls of dough filled with octopus). For cold plates, you can order raw seafood dishes, including the sushi sampler and sashimi sampler.

Beyond the izakaya menu, Ozeki also serves ramen. You’ll find the traditional pork-based broths like tonkotsu and miso, but you can also find a chicken-based broth served with lobster tail.

Ozeki is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday.