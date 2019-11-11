Restaurants

Fort Worth’s newest Cracker Barrel could be coming to the far north side of the city

Fort Worth

North Fort Worth might soon get a Cracker Barrel restaurant.

According to a permit filed with the city, the restaurant chain based out of Tennessee wants to construct a new Cracker Barrel out by Tanger Outlets. The address listed on the permit is 15853 North Freeway, which is the same address as Tanger Outlets. However, according to the description of the land parcel, the restaurant will likely be constructed on a plot of land west of the shopping center by Champions Circle.

No timeline has been set for the restaurant’s construction.

Profile Image of Carla Jimenez
Carla Jimenez
Carla Jimenez covers breaking business news and commercial retail development. Born and raised in Euless, she took a detour in the Midwest for a few years, but she’s back in the land of football, barbecue and Dr Pepper.
