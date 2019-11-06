Restaurants

‘Eatertainment’ bar and restaurant Punch Bowl Social in Fort Worth closes its doors

Fort Worth

Barely five months after opening, Punch Bowl Social in Fort Worth has closed its doors for good.

As of Wednesday, Google listed the restaurant and entertainment space at 1100 Foch St. permanently closed, and its Facebook page also says it has been permanently closed.

Billed as an “eatertainment” company, Punch Bowl Social included a bar, board games and bowling. It opened July 27.

The location in Dallas is still open.

