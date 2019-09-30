Fatburger is finally coming: First Texas location slated to open in early 2020

Clown Burger serves cheeseburgers ‘exactly like’ in 1959 Clown Burger on Haltom Road is an original Texas cheeseburger diner,serving old-school thin-patty cheeseburgers like when it opened 60 years ago. They stack as high as six-meat-six-cheese, Kari Louthan is now behind the grill Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clown Burger on Haltom Road is an original Texas cheeseburger diner,serving old-school thin-patty cheeseburgers like when it opened 60 years ago. They stack as high as six-meat-six-cheese, Kari Louthan is now behind the grill

After years of speculation, California-based Fatburger has announced it’s finally coming to north Texas, and it’s set its sights on North Richland Hills.

Fatburger, branded as “the last great hamburger stand,” announced it’s moving into The Crossing development at Grapevine Highway and Precinct Line Road. In addition, its chicken wing franchise sister brand, Buffalo’s Express, will also be part of the restaurant.

According to the announcement, the co-branded restaurant will be a 2,300 square-foot space serving the menu of both Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, and will open early 2020.

Since 2010, Fatburger has been hinting at bringing its made-to-order burgers to north Texas. When the recession foiled plans for franchisees to bring the burgeoning burger brand by 2018, as the original timeline suggested, the company backed off. Then, in 2017, the company once again revisited its plans to come to the Lone Star State.

Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express has become known on the West Coast for offering gigantic burgers at all hours. But when the franchise comes here, it will have to contend with a competitive field: Texas already has a number of well-known burger chains including Five Guys, Hopdoddy, Mooyah and, fellow Californian, In-N-Out. Fatburger had a location in San Antonio (just the burger, no Buffalo), but closed more than decade ago.

North Richland Hills will be the first dual Fatburger/Buffalo’s Express location in Texas, but by no means the last. Others are expected to open in north Texas over the next few years.