Want a burrito without getting out of your car? Chipotle offers new drive-up service.

It’s a feeling we’ve all experienced.

It’s the end of a long day at work, and all you want is a Chipotle burrito -- but the idea of getting out of your car, going into the restaurant and going through the line is just enough to make you go nuts. So you go on your phone and you order it online, or through Postmates.

Soon getting your up-charged guac fix will be more convenient. The Mexican-inspired fast casual chain is building a drive-up feature called Chipotlane, for customers who order online or through the app. A Chipotle in Roanoke already has one, and soon enough one in Fort Worth will get one as well. The Chipotle at 7100 Blue Mound Road will open its Chipotlane lane Thursday.

So not only is it convenient, you now no longer have an excuse to mispronounce the word “chipotle.”

According to a statement from the company, Chipotle made the move toward expanded drive-thru service after seeing an uptick in orders placed online and through third-party services like DoorDash and Postmates.

The company is planning on opening three more Chipotlanes in north Texas this winter, one of which is again in Fort Worth, at 4200 Highway 360. The other two will be in Corinth and Farmers Branch.