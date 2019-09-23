What’s new at Glade Parks in Euless? Three new restaurants

Beacon Cafe 287 is new north of Saginaw Christie Bingham brought her recipes and popular breakfasts to a new location north of Saginaw near U.S. 287 and Avondale-Haslet Road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Christie Bingham brought her recipes and popular breakfasts to a new location north of Saginaw near U.S. 287 and Avondale-Haslet Road.

As the massive development at Glade Parks in Euless moves into the final phases of construction, new tenants are moving in to be part of it.

The first on the list is First Watch, a breakfast joint that serves up a mix of classic breakfast fare (eggs, bacon, pancakes, etc.) side-by-side with trendier offerings (avocado toast, chia pudding, etc.). There are currently five First Watch locations in Tarrant County. The location at Glade Parks is under construction at the southeast corner of the Belk building and will be open by the end of the year.

Next up, Drew Brees’ cajun-themed franchise Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar will be moving in. Known for duck gumbo and Krispy Kreme bread pudding, Walk-On’s is mostly a sports bar that serves the kind of food befitting that label with its own Louisiana twist. No word on a timeline for opening yet.

Lastly, MOD Pizza is also planning to set up shop in Glade Parks. This pizza chain is following the models of other newer pizza places like Blaze or Pie Five: MOD allows you to create your own 11-inch pizza from more than 30 toppings, all at the same price. There are three other MOD Pizza locations in Tarrant County, but a timeline for opening has not been finalized.

