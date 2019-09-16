City Works gets a little bit rock ‘n’ roll with its new weekend brunch menu

Clearfork has your outdoor brunch and dining needs covered Warm weather means many people are looking for outdoor seating for brunch, dinner and cocktails. The Shops at Clearfork and nearby Trailhead have plenty of restaurant options with outdoor dining. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Warm weather means many people are looking for outdoor seating for brunch, dinner and cocktails. The Shops at Clearfork and nearby Trailhead have plenty of restaurant options with outdoor dining.

Here’s a reason to revisit City Works: the Shops at Clearfork sports bar and restaurant has launched a new Saturday and Sunday brunch. With rock ‘n’ roll-themed names, the new menu items deter a little from traditional brunch-time dishes.

The Johnny Hash comes with braised short rib served with potatoes, bell peppers, jalapeno salsa verde and a sunny side-up egg, and the Lox n’ Roll features whiskey-cured salmon on flatbread with dill cream cheese, tomatoes, mozzarella, red onions, capers and citrus-mustard vinaigrette.

The Clash Smash comes with smashed avocado on toasted challah bread with roasted corn, pickled red onions, shaved radish and a hard-boiled egg, and the shareable Jon Bun Jovi offers a warm, jumbo cinnamon roll with vanilla icing. There are also beignets made from a recipe derived from Café du Monde’s famous French doughnuts served with chocolate hazelnut sauce and mixed berry jam.

City Works didn’t forget the brunch drinks. New beermosas come with Bottlenectar beer, gin and OJ, and the Flapjack Old Fashioned is like pancakes in a glass made with rye whiskey, butterscotch Schnapps, candied maple syrup, bacon and orange bitters.

There are also mimosa flights and magnum bottles of bubbly for big groups, and giant bloody marys garnished with everything in the kitchen from fried onion rings and pepperoni to house-made spicy pickles and a hard-boiled egg. Brunch is served from until 3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

5288 Monahans Avenue, Fort Worth, 682-207-1500, www.cityworksrestaurant.com