This Southlake seafood mecca has a three-course special for September

Check out the Main Event at the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Check out the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival's "Main Event" with food prepared by the best chefs in North Texas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival's "Main Event" with food prepared by the best chefs in North Texas.

A taste of the Atlantic by way of Southlake might be necessary this month thanks to Bonefish Grill’s mixed grill three-course dinner special for two.

The Florida-based chain, which just has two locations in Texas (the second is in Allen), is offering a smorgasbord for $49.90, including a starter of spicy Bang Bang shrimp, two salads, three sides (think garlic-whipped potatoes, seasonal vegetables and jasmine rice) and four wood-grilled entrees including Ahi tuna steak, jumbo Argentinian grilled shrimp, skewered filet mignon and Atlantic salmon.

The deal is only available until September 30. The seafood mecca is open daily for dinner and for brunch and lunch Saturday and Sunday.

1201 East Southlake Boulevard, Southlake, 817-421-3263, www.bonefishgrill.com