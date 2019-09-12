Chef Point opens Colleyville location while original spot is no longer a gas station

Check out the Main Event at the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Check out the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival's "Main Event" with food prepared by the best chefs in North Texas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival's "Main Event" with food prepared by the best chefs in North Texas.

Watauga’s gourmet gas station restaurant, Chef Point, is no longer a gas station.

Chef Franson Nwaeze and family, who just opened a sprawling second location in Colleyville, removed the Conoco gas pumps earlier this year. The location still operates as a convenience store in addition to a popular place for brunch, lobster mac and cheese and fried chicken.

But in Colleyville, there are also no gas relics in sight. Nwaeze took over the former Gators Café space just off Highway 121 with a kitchen double the size, room to seat 300, dog-friendly patio, private event space and an expansive bar.

“We have received lots of requests from Colleyville residents to open a location on their side of town, so it made sense,” says Nwaeze’s wife and business partner, Paula.

Don’t head to Colleyville just yet for Chef Point’s famous “bloody best” bloody mary. That’s the one that’s social media famous for its skewers of fried chicken, burger slider, waffle fries, grilled shrimp and bacon.

For now, the Colleyville location is only open for dinner with a condensed menu seven days a week, along with lunch just Friday through Sunday. Paula says both restaurants will ultimately have the same menu and similar hours.

5220 Highway 121, Colleyville, 817-482-5030

5901 Watauga Road, Watauga, 817-656-0080

www.chefpointcafe.org