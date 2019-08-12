Chick-Fil-A adds cheesy new side to its menu and you can get it starting today

Texas governor signs controversial ‘Chick-fil-A bill’ Texas governor Greg Abbott signs a bill he says will prevent companies from being discriminated against for religion or the company's donations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Texas governor Greg Abbott signs a bill he says will prevent companies from being discriminated against for religion or the company's donations.

When you hear Chick-Fil-A, you might think of those cows with signs begging you to “eat mor chikin” in the hopes of sparing them from becoming a burger.

Well whether they like it or not, those cows are making their contribution to the Chick-Fil-A menu. The Atlanta-based fast food chain announced it’s launching its Mac & Cheese side nationwide, and includes a blend of three cheeses: cheddar, parmesan and Romano. It’s also the first permanent addition to Chick-Fil-A’s side menu since 2016.

“Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and we are so excited to offer, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-Fil-A,” said Executive Director of Menu and Packaging Amanda Norris in a statement.

Previously its Mac & Cheese had only been available in five markets, but starting today it’s offered at all restaurants.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Speaking of which, southwest Fort Worth is officially getting its own Chick-Fil-A. A permit was filed Friday with the City of Fort Worth, outlining plans for a new location at 5601 McPherson Blvd. in the new Shops at Chisholm Trail Ranch development. No timeline has been set for completion.

The Shops at Chisholm Trail are slated for completion by April 2020.