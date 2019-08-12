Magnolia ice cream shop Melt readies new location in Sundance Square

Fort Worth’s Top Spots for Instagram Users From Melt Ice Cream's cheery exterior to Lettuce Cook's primate-themed mural, here are some of Fort Worth's most Instagram-worthy locations to check out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Melt Ice Cream's cheery exterior to Lettuce Cook's primate-themed mural, here are some of Fort Worth's most Instagram-worthy locations to check out.

Fans of Melt Ice Creams can soon get their scoop fix in Sundance Square when a new location opens on Houston Street this month. The Near Southside ice cream shop, established five years ago by photographer and professional runner, Kari Crowe-Seher, is taking over the former Paciugo space just next to Reata. Crowe-Seher says while she was approached by Sundance Square about the space, opening a shop downtown had already been on her radar.

“It’s always been a place we’ve enjoyed going, and a place we’ve kept our eye on for Melt,” she says.

Patrons can expect the space to have a smaller footprint than her West Magnolia Avenue flagship location. Calling it a “micro scoop shop,” Crowe-Seher says the parlor will have minimal seating inside and outside, but will offer the same menu of customer favorites. “Always” flavors include vanilla “beans,” chocolate-chocolate, “cup of Texas” coffee, and caramel “salt lick.” Current seasonal flavors range from Parker County peach, tropical berry sorbet, and rainbow cereal.

Melt will still keep its ice cream cart running in the Sundance Square Plaza with a limited menu. Crowe-Seher says the “Happy Cart” will help bring more awareness of the new store and the brand to downtown dwellers, workers and visitors. Melt also has a brick-and-mortar location in Dallas’ Bishop Arts District, and a commercial kitchen in Fort Worth called the Joy Factory.

