Famous burger chain Wahlburgers making its Texas debut at The Star

Burger time: Check out the beef at the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival 2018 See all 11 burgers from the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival's Burgers, Brews + Blues event April 7, 2018, at Heart of the Ranch in Clearfork. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See all 11 burgers from the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival's Burgers, Brews + Blues event April 7, 2018, at Heart of the Ranch in Clearfork.

Boy band fans of the ‘90s, take note: Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, along with their chef brother Paul, are bringing an outlet of their famed burger chain, Wahlburgers, to The Star in Frisco this fall.

Actor and former rapper Mark Wahlberg attended Dallas Cowboys training camp on Saturday as part of the announcement. The casual burger and bar is the subject of a popular reality show on A&E, which just wrapped its 10th season.

It’ll be the first Texas location of the restaurant, which features not only burgers but sandwiches, salads, sloppy joes and a full bar with Wahlbrewski – a custom-brewed pale ale from Harpoon Brewery in Boston, where the brothers were born and raised.

Look for family favorites noted on the menu, like Donnie’s choice; the New Kids on the Block star likes his burger with bacon, barbecue sauce, white cheddar, avocado and fresh jalapenos.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Paul’s choice is more traditional with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and “government cheese.” The burger is described as “just like Dad used to grill in the backyard.”

Mark’s choice pays homage to Thanksgiving leftovers – the ground turkey burger is piled with stuffing, Paul’s homemade orange-cranberry sauce, roasted butternut squash and mayonnaise.

Upon opening, patrons will find an interior full of photos that commemorate the brothers and their siblings’ journey growing up in the Boston neighborhood of Dorchester.

“We are all huge sports fans and to be able to open our first Texas location in tandem with a legendary organization like the Dallas Cowboys is icing on the cake,” said Mark Wahlberg in a release.

www.thestarinfrisco.com; www.wahlburgers.com