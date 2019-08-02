How does a vegan eat in Cowtown?

What’s a vegan to eat in Cowtown? Being vegan isn’t easy, but is it possible to eat vegan in Fort Worth? Here are two plant-based restaurants that serve up amazing treats like smoothies and nachos. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Being vegan isn’t easy, but is it possible to eat vegan in Fort Worth? Here are two plant-based restaurants that serve up amazing treats like smoothies and nachos.

Being vegan isn’t always easy.

Because of limited options or a lack of knowledge, finding places to eat can be frustrating. So, when I moved to Fort Worth a couple of months ago I was apprehensive.

A vegan is someone who doesn’t eat anything that comes from animals — no meat, cheese or eggs. People decide to eat this way for many reasons, including being kinder to animals, health and environmental concerns.

So, what’s a vegan to do in Cowtown?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

To my surprise, many restaurants in town have vegan options. And, I’m not talking about just a salad.

Some designate the options of their menus, while others have servers who know what can be made vegan. Some eateries that come to mind are Terra Mediterranean, HG SPLY Co and Mellow Mushroom.

Check out my video on the two spots that are totally vegan.

It features Spirals Diner and Bakery at 1314 W. Magnolia Ave. and Boulevard of Greens at 2700 Horne St.