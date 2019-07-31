Haltom City gets ready to ‘huddle’ into its newest 24-hour restaurant this weekend

Haltom Theatre on the rise Two families are restoring the historic Haltom Theater where there are plans for live concerts, movies, and professional wrestling. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two families are restoring the historic Haltom Theater where there are plans for live concerts, movies, and professional wrestling.

Huddle House is planning on throwing open its doors in Haltom City, and the city’s newest restaurant is inviting everyone to celebrate its grand opening.

From 3-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the brand-new Huddle House at 4900 Western Center Blvd. will be offering $0.50 waffles and $0.50 mozzarella sticks. Additionally, on both Saturday and Sunday, the first 100 guests will receive a free prize.

Since May, the Huddle House has been going through a soft opening, but the event on Saturday and Sunday marks the official grand opening. The owner, Zack Shalabi, said in a statement that the goal for the restaurant is to be something Haltom City can be proud of.

“We look forward to opening our doors to Haltom City, and presenting opportunities to support local community members in every way we can,” Shalabi said. “We want families to ‘huddle’ here, and spend quality time over delicious meals.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Huddle House, based out of Atlanta, serves a menu styled after Southern classics and breakfast food, like chicken fried steak and loaded biscuits both smothered in gravy, country ham, burgers and rib tips.