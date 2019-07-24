Biscuits are the star in this bar, and two are opening in Arlington, Fort Worth

Demolition begins in Fort Worth Stockyards The Back Forty area and a former slaughterhouse are among the buildings being torn down to make way for new development in the historic Stockyards. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Back Forty area and a former slaughterhouse are among the buildings being torn down to make way for new development in the historic Stockyards.

Sometimes you just gotta risk it for the biscuit.

In this case, the owners of the original Biscuit Bar in Plano are making the jump to open five new locations throughout north Texas, including one in Fort Worth and one in Arlington, both set to open later this year.

The location in Fort Worth will be on the Stockyards at 122 E. Exchange Ave. The new location is part of the new redevelopment of the historic district that started last year.

The Arlington location will be right across the street from the AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Park at 1707 N. Collins St. The Biscuit Bar in Arlington will fashion itself into a sports bar theme with TVs and an outdoor patio.

The Biscuit Bar bills itself as a fast-casual restaurant that serves up a variety of takes on the Southern classic carb. If you prefer a savory take, there’s the Steak and Egg and the Philly. There’s also something called The Rough Night seemingly designed to pull you out of a hangover with fried chicken, a burger patty, ham, turkey, pulled pork, bacon, cheddar and sausage gravy.

But if you prefer your biscuits sweet, there’s a Hot Chocolate Biscuit smothered in chocolate gravy and topped with marshmallow fluff.

Other locations in this expansion include Dallas, Abilene and Coppell.