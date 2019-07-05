This restaurant in Crockett Row at West 7th is ready to give a ‘toast’

The art of toasting at Toasted in Dallas With menu items like Don't Get Salty avacado toast and Plucking Good chicken sandwich, Toasted Coffee +Kitchen brings new life to toast in the metroplex. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With menu items like Don't Get Salty avacado toast and Plucking Good chicken sandwich, Toasted Coffee +Kitchen brings new life to toast in the metroplex.

It was 2016 when restaurateur Bob Sinnott opened his Dallas location of Toasted Coffee + Kitchen, near the peak of the avocado toast breakfast craze. Now the former financial advisor (who has worked with big chains like Chili’s, Mi Cocina, Bennigan’s, On the Border, Meso Maya and Corner Bakery) is set to open a Fort Worth outlet in Crockett Row by month’s end.

While toast in every form - from cinnamon-sugar and butter to smoked salmon with mango-habanero cream cheese and cucumbers - is a big player on the menu, there are plenty of non-toast options. Think chilaquiles, steak and eggs (both on the breakfast-all-day menu) and chicken salad and Reuben sandwiches, along with flat iron steak with chimicurri sauce and roasted chicken with lemon-cream sauce and veggies.

Toasted is also known for its beverage program. There’ll be an espresso bar, beer, wine, cocktails, smoothies and various teas, along with house-made syrups.

“To us, Toasted means that crazy-good toasts should be enjoyed any time of the day whether with an espresso or Moscow Mule,” said Sinnott in a press release.

The restaurant will seat just more than 100 inside and around 30 more on the patio, and will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

2972 Crockett Street, Fort Worth, www.toasted.coffee