Sneak peek into the soon-to-open pizza and wings favorite Buffalo Bros in downtown

Jon Bonnell is ready to give Sundance Square what it’s been missing for a long time – a lively sports bar. The celeb chef will open a second location of his longtime popular pizza, wings and subs concept, Buffalo Bros, late this month at 415 Throckmorton Street.

He says the location is almost double the size of his University Drive original, which opened just over a decade ago near the TCU campus.

Buffalo Bros fans can expect the same menu as the original, with items like Buffalo chicken pizza, the classic “beef on a weck” roast beef sandwich, and wings in Buffalo, barbecue and Cajun sauces, but with a lot more room to spread out and watch the game.

“We will have a huge bar that wraps all the way around, like the bar from Cheers with over 30 bar seats,” says Bonnell. “This location will feature 54 different beers on tap from our custom-created beer keg vault, and 92 TVs.”

Seating will range from bar-height tables, community tables, booths and regular tables. For patrons wanting something more exclusive, Bonnell has a private room that features stadium seating for 20. There’ll also be a shuffleboard table and digital jukebox.

Since the closing of the beloved Billy Miner’s Saloon in 2010, spacious casual dining anchored by a large bar has been lacking in Sundance Square.

Frankie’s opened down the street in 2011 and filled the role briefly until it closed in 2016, but the menu was unremarkable and the place felt stark. The short-lived 3rd Street Bar & Grill, which followed Frankie’s in the same space, struggled with service. Prior tenants in the new Buffalo Bros space include In the Sack, which offered a small café and alcohol delivery, and Oliver’s Fine Foods grocer and café.

415 Throckmorton Street, Fort Worth, www.buffalobrostexas.com