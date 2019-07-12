July dining news: Buffalo Bros in Sundance; Toasted in West 7th; Del Frisco’s new lunch items

Check out the Main Event at the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Check out the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival's "Main Event" with food prepared by the best chefs in North Texas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival's "Main Event" with food prepared by the best chefs in North Texas.

Pizza, wings and sports coming soon to Sundance Square

Jon Bonnell is ready to give Sundance Square what it’s been missing for a long time – a lively sports bar. The celeb chef will open a second location of his longtime popular pizza, wings and subs concept, Buffalo Bros, late this month at 415 Throckmorton Street.

He says the location is almost double the size of his University Drive original, which opened just over a decade ago near the TCU campus.

Buffalo Bros fans can expect the same menu as the original, with items like Buffalo chicken pizza, the classic “beef on a weck” roast beef sandwich, and wings in Buffalo, barbecue and Cajun sauces, but with a lot more room to spread out and watch the game.

“We will have a huge bar that wraps all the way around, like the bar from Cheers with over 30 bar seats,” says Bonnell. “This location will feature 54 different beers on tap from our custom-created beer keg vault, and 92 TVs.”

Seating will range from bar-height tables, community tables, booths and regular tables. For patrons wanting something more exclusive, Bonnell has a private room that features stadium seating for 20. There’ll also be a shuffleboard table and digital jukebox.

Since the closing of the beloved Billy Miner’s Saloon in 2010, spacious casual dining anchored by a large bar has been lacking in Sundance Square. Frankie’s opened down the street in 2011 and filled the role briefly until it closed in 2016, but the menu was unremarkable and the place felt stark. The short-lived 3rd Street Bar & Grill, which followed Frankie’s in the same space, struggled with service. Prior tenants in the new Buffalo Bros space include In the Sack, which offered a small café and alcohol delivery, and Oliver’s Fine Foods grocer and café.

415 Throckmorton Street, Fort Worth, www.buffalobrostexas.com

Crockett Row is about get “toasted”

It was 2016 when restaurateur Bob Sinnott opened his Dallas location of Toasted Coffee + Kitchen, near the peak of the avocado toast breakfast craze. Now the former financial advisor (who has worked with big chains like Chili’s, Mi Cocina, Bennigan’s, On the Border, Meso Maya and Corner Bakery) is set to open a Fort Worth outlet in Crockett Row by month’s end.

While toast in every form - from cinnamon-sugar and butter to smoked salmon with mango-habanero cream cheese and cucumbers - is a big player on the menu, there are plenty of non-toast options. Think chilaquiles, steak and eggs (both on the breakfast-all-day menu) and chicken salad and Reuben sandwiches, along with flat iron steak with chimicurri sauce and roasted chicken with lemon-cream sauce and veggies.

Toasted is also known for its beverage program. There’ll be an espresso bar, beer, wine, cocktails, smoothies and various teas, along with house-made syrups.

“To us, Toasted means that crazy-good toasts should be enjoyed any time of the day whether with an espresso or Moscow Mule,” said Sinnott in a press release.

The restaurant will seat just more than 100 inside and around 30 more on the patio, and will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

2972 Crockett Street, Fort Worth, www.toasted.coffee





Del Frisco’s lightens up lunch

Downtown Fort Worth’s prime steakhouse has launched new lunch menu items that feature everything but steak. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, which just sold to a Connecticut private equity firm late last month, has added lighter lunch fare that caters to non-beef-eaters and those with dietary restrictions.

Dishes include the Pacific Coast Cobb salad with heirloom tomatoes that can come with chicken or chilled lobster, seared scallops with truffle deviled eggs and asparagus, and one colorful rainbow poke bowl with Ora King salmon, Ahi tuna, ivory lentil hummus, red quinoa, heirloom cauliflower, beets, pickled fennel, red onion and mint-scented citrus-infused oil. The latter two dishes are gluten-free, and new vegetarian lunch items include a Maitake mushroom melt and roasted heirloom cauliflower steak. The new items are a permanent addition to the lunch menu.

Summertime also means it’s time for Del’s Prime Pair special. Now through Labor Day, the restaurant is offering a deal that includes two salads, two entrees and two side dishes for only $59 per person – a real steal for the pricey steakhouse. Entrée choices on the prix-fixe menu include an 8-ounce filet, New York strip, or seafood special, and each comes paired with a jumbo lump crab cake. The location is open for lunch Monday through Friday and dinner seven days a week.

812 Main Street, Fort Worth, 817-877-3999, www.delfriscos.com/steakhouse/fort-worth

New on Race Street: live music, food and cocktails

Here’s a win for Riverside, one that’s still under-the-radar: From the folks behind The Live Oak, the popular but short-lived intimate live music venue on West Magnolia Avenue, and Fort Worth Live comes The Post at River East, now open in a circa 1940s post office at 2925 Race Street. Live music in an intimate setting is complemented by a full bar and soon, a menu of sandwiches, soups, salads and shareables.

Brooks Kendall, who’s behind The Post’s talent buying, production and operations, says he’s anticipating the kitchen to be open this month.

“We are working as fast as we can on it,” he says. “The food will be mostly sandwiches and snacky things. Everything will be made from scratch and with fresh ingredients where possible.”

Menu items will include cumin-rubbed ribs, green chile and pepperoni flatbread, a turkey dip sandwich, smoked oyster Caesar salad and a Belknap Bleu salad. Desserts include bread pudding with peach bourbon sauce and chile pepper brownie served hot and topped with neighboring Gypsy Scoops’ vanilla ice cream.

The venue features an open-air courtyard with live jazz and acoustic guitarists regularly scheduled (an open to all ages), along with a 2,000 square-foot indoor space for ticketed acoustic performances by regional and national singer-songwriters. Acts so far have included big names like Walt Wilkins and later this month, Luke Wade.

2925 Race Street, Fort Worth, 817-945-8890, www.thepostatrivereast.com

Taste the tropics at the Omni this summer

A taste of a tropical vacation is as close as downtown Fort Worth thanks to the Omni Fort Worth Hotel’s Summer of Passion Fruit culinary series. The luxury hotel is featuring the fresh fruit in everything from apps, entrees and cocktails to desserts and even spa treatments now through Labor Day.

At the Water Horse Pool Bar, located on the always-breezy, floral-filled upper level pool deck, hotel guests can order from the passion fruit menu, which is not available anywhere else on the property. Dishes include starters like passion fruit hummus and chicken tinga tostadas with passion fruit coulis. On the entree menu, there’s a hefty pulled pork barbecue sandwich with passion fruit cole slaw. Cool off with frozen macarons filled with passion fruit ice cream for dessert.

The passion fruit cocktail list runs deep. Pool-side sippers range from mojitos, mules and daiquiris to margaritas, palomas and a peach freeze. Order one after a Mokara spa passion fruit treatment, like the passion fruit massage enhanced with passion fruit-scented oil, or the tropical body glow scrub. The hotel’s culinary series launched two years ago (watermelon and pineapple have been featured so far) and runs across all Omni hotels and resorts.

1300 Houston Street, Fort Worth, 817-535-6664, www.omnihotels.com/hotels/fort-worth