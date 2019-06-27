A new downtown eatery wants to redefine the classic deli offerings in Fort Worth

Wild Bunch makes Flatiron Building their new home George Cravens, MD, dedicated his latest art installation, “The Wild Bunch” outside the Flatiron Building in downtown Fort Worth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK George Cravens, MD, dedicated his latest art installation, “The Wild Bunch” outside the Flatiron Building in downtown Fort Worth.

The first High Tower Cafe and Deli in the metroplex is coming to downtown Fort Worth.

The new restaurant serves breakfast and lunch with items like sandwiches, salads and rice bowls. CEO Masad N. Baba said the restaurant is redefining what a deli can be.

There are currently 22 locations in Houston, but this Fort Worth restaurant is the first in the DFW area. Baba said High Tower Cafe made the move into north Texas because it was an opportunity to fill a need.

“We found that there’s a need for something like this,” he said. “The whole little experience, it speaks for itself.”

Of course, downtown Fort Worth has no shortage of delis or cafes for people to grab a quick lunch, but Baba said High Tower Cafe sets itself apart with redefined deli food that exceeds people’s expectations.

High Tower Cafe will be located at 801 Cherry St. It officially opens Monday.