More is more at the reincarnated Bearded Lady on South Main Street

It’s been nearly a year since The Bearded Lady closed its doors on West Magnolia Avenue after a split between partners. Now the bar’s founder Shannon Osbakken is close to opening her reincarnated version at 300 South Main Street, this time with more of everything - more drinks, more food, and a lot more space both inside and out.

“We have double the seating capacity inside. It won’t be so crowded,” Osbakken says. “The patio also has double the seating capacity with a lot more lounge areas.”

Located in the former ABC Flag Manufacturing warehouse, the bar and restaurant is set to open this month, with a soft opening expected within a week or two. Osbakken has worked hard to soften the old building’s industrial feel with colorful murals, comfy seating and inviting decor.

“It’s not an old house anymore, but I still think some of the decor and elements I’ve added inside give it a cozy vibe,” she says.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The kitchen is bigger, too. New executive chef Jacob Hunter, who has experience with menu creation at Whole Foods in Austin, Torchy’s Tacos corporate and the Dallas Zoo, will have plenty of room to get creative and crank out dishes. By the time the Lady closed last year, the place was just as much a restaurant as it was a bar, based on food sales, Osbakken says.

Hunter will also have a brand new smoker to use for smoked meat dishes. A menu sneak peek revealed the Pigmento sandwich, made with house-made pimento cheese and smoked pulled pork.





“I’m excited to let him experiment with new items,” Osbakken says.

While the first Lady was known for its extensive beer menu, this location will feature a strong cocktail program, as well.

“Especially cocktails for the patio,” Osbakken says, adding that South Main Street is on track to be the next great people-watching destination.

“Across the street from me will be Hot Box Biscuit Club, which just announced its opening. You can also see the Hop Fusion patio from ours. And across from us, Nickel City is opening. They’ll be our neighbors.”

Look for Saturday, Sunday and possibly Monday brunch to be added a couple months after opening.

300 South Main Street, Fort Worth, 817-349-9832