A long-awaited restaurant is moving into the recently-closed Bread Winners Cafe space
For years, Blue Goose Cantina has been teasing Fort Worth with the possibility of opening a location in town.
Well it looks like it’s finally happening. Blue Goose Cantina submitted a permit with the city in late May to open a restaurant in the University Park Village development on South University Drive.
According to the plans, Blue Goose Cantina will be renovating the space that used to house Bread Winners Cafe, which closed last month. No timeline has been set for the end of construction.
For the unfamiliar, Blue Goose Cantina is a Dallas-based eatery that prides itself on its Tex Mex fare, with typical staples like tacos, enchiladas and fajitas. But the menu also includes nontraditional items, like bacon-wrapped shrimp and “Goose Eggs,” which are fried jalapenos stuffed with chicken and cheese.
Blue Goose Cantina is also known for its long list of flavored margaritas. On the traditional end, there’s the classic frozen margarita, but on the wilder end there’s the Sancho, made with jalapenos.
The Fort Worth Blue Goose Cantina will be the seventh location for the company and the second in Tarrant County, after the one in Grapevine.
