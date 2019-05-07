New Chinese restaurant in Southlake features authentic food and Insta-worthy soup dumplings

This is how you make a cup of rolled ice cream Rolled ice cream is officially a trend in the Fresno area. With the latest shop opening in Clovis a few weeks back, Fresno and Clovis now have five rolled ice cream shops. One more is coming to Fresno too. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rolled ice cream is officially a trend in the Fresno area. With the latest shop opening in Clovis a few weeks back, Fresno and Clovis now have five rolled ice cream shops. One more is coming to Fresno too.

Just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Southlake gets a new authentic Chinese restaurant.

Located at 2640 E. Southlake Blvd. in a building that used to house a Steak ‘n’ Shake, Dragon House opened on April 3 after a year and a half of construction. Owner William Lin said the restaurant serves traditional Chinese dishes, dim sum and hand-pulled noodles.

While many are familiar with Americanized Chinese staples like orange chicken and broccoli beef (which you can still find at Dragon House) Southlake’s new restaurant offers authentic dishes like Zhajiangmian (hand-pulled noodles with cold minced pork in soybean paste) and boiled fish fillet with pickled cabbage.

Dragon House also features the latest Instagram food trend soup dumplings, or xiao long bao. Xiao long bao is a steamed pork or shrimp dumpling filled with broth that washes through your mouth when you take a bite.

Since its opening last month, Lin said Dragon House has been well-received, though some of the authenticity might be startling for customers expecting General Tso’s chicken.

“Customers are satisfied with our dim sum and desserts,” Lin said in an email. “Other dishes customers either love it or dislike it.”

Dragon House is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.