3rd Street Bar & Grill calls it quits after 1 year

After opening in January 2018, 3rd Street Bar and Grill in downtown Fort Worth closed its doors for good Monday.
Owner Al Abbood was in front of the shuttered restaurant Friday afternoon, but would not comment.
Housed in the Carnegie building at 425 W. Third St., 3rd Street Bar and Grill replaced Frankie’s Sports Bar and Grill after the latter closed in 2016. The new restaurant promised to be “casual-chic” eatery and entertainment venue with 55 televisions and live musical acts and karaoke four nights a week. The first executive chef, Kevin Fuller, came up with a creative menu that was supposed to elevate the restaurant from simply being a sports bar. In September, the restaurant switched executive chefs when Darrin Green came on board.
Abbood also owned Z Grill and Sonoma Grill, both of which were sold in 2016.
