Restaurants

Salt or no salt? Either way, it’s National Margarita Day

By Bud Kennedy

February 22, 2019 06:00 AM

Three Margarita must-haves for National Margarita Day

Today is National Margarita Day (today as in Feb. 22 — but who’s to say you can’t have a margarita week?). Here are three of the best margaritas to try in downtown Fort Worth, just in case you are celebrating.
By
Up Next
Today is National Margarita Day (today as in Feb. 22 — but who’s to say you can’t have a margarita week?). Here are three of the best margaritas to try in downtown Fort Worth, just in case you are celebrating.
By
FORT WORTH

Not that anyone needs a reason, but Friday is National Margarita Day.

Your favorite margarita is probably at some locally owned Tex-Mex restaurant with a great recipe (preferably made with fresh-squeezed lime, not too sweet).

Here’s a list of some more publicized chains’ favorites and specials:

Blue Mesa Grill: Known for its blue margaritas, Blue Mesa upgrades Friday to serve top-shelf agave margaritas for $5.

Cantina Laredo: $5 margaritas.

Chuy’s: The Austin-based chain offers $1 off its top-shelf “skinny” ‘rita.

El Chico: $3 margaritas.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Fuzzy’s is known for celebrating National Taco Day, but it also pours $2 margaritas for Friday’s celebration.

Herencia: The new Southlake restaurant offers $5 margaritas all day.

Hopdoddy: The burger bar serves $5 margaritas and a mini-margarita called a “Little Larry” for $2.

Mi Dia From Scratch: The award-winning Grapevine restaurant offers $5 margs and $5 swirls.

Razzoo’s/Tricky Fish: The seafood chains will offer $5 “Mardi-ritas” or at Tricky Fish, a $5 El Jimador margarita. (But it’s nearly Mardi Gras. I’d go with a hurricane.)

Taco Cabana: The folks at TC remind you to eat, too. Nachos, potato skins and shareable appetizers are $2 off all day, and the jalapeno-guava margaritas are $3.50 at happy hour.

Taco Diner: The legendary Mambo Taxi swirls are $5, along with the Paloma.

Torchy’s: The Austin-based chain offers an agave margarita with habanero jam and a Captain Crunch/coconut rim.

Nothing makes the line go faster than a few margaritas from the Patio Bar. On an average Thursday night, Joe T.'s will sell 55 gallons of margaritas, and in a week they'll use 870 pounds of limes.

By

Bud Kennedy’s Eats Beat

Columnist Bud Kennedy is a Fort Worth guy who covered high school football at 16 and has moved on to two Super Bowls, seven political conventions and 15 Texas Legislature sessions. Since 1985, he has also written more than 2,000 “Eats Beat” columns about Texas dining, restaurants and food.

  Comments  