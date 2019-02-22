Salt or no salt? Either way, it’s National Margarita Day

Not that anyone needs a reason, but Friday is National Margarita Day.
Your favorite margarita is probably at some locally owned Tex-Mex restaurant with a great recipe (preferably made with fresh-squeezed lime, not too sweet).
Here’s a list of some more publicized chains’ favorites and specials:
Blue Mesa Grill: Known for its blue margaritas, Blue Mesa upgrades Friday to serve top-shelf agave margaritas for $5.
Cantina Laredo: $5 margaritas.
Chuy’s: The Austin-based chain offers $1 off its top-shelf “skinny” ‘rita.
El Chico: $3 margaritas.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Fuzzy’s is known for celebrating National Taco Day, but it also pours $2 margaritas for Friday’s celebration.
Herencia: The new Southlake restaurant offers $5 margaritas all day.
Hopdoddy: The burger bar serves $5 margaritas and a mini-margarita called a “Little Larry” for $2.
Mi Dia From Scratch: The award-winning Grapevine restaurant offers $5 margs and $5 swirls.
Razzoo’s/Tricky Fish: The seafood chains will offer $5 “Mardi-ritas” or at Tricky Fish, a $5 El Jimador margarita. (But it’s nearly Mardi Gras. I’d go with a hurricane.)
Taco Cabana: The folks at TC remind you to eat, too. Nachos, potato skins and shareable appetizers are $2 off all day, and the jalapeno-guava margaritas are $3.50 at happy hour.
Taco Diner: The legendary Mambo Taxi swirls are $5, along with the Paloma.
Torchy’s: The Austin-based chain offers an agave margarita with habanero jam and a Captain Crunch/coconut rim.
