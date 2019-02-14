East Texas-based seafood chain closes its second Fort Worth location in four months

The Catch, a Tyler-based seafood chain that entered the North Texas market with a Burleson location in 2016, and then quickly added locations in Arlington and Fort Worth ... is no longer in Fort Worth.
According to a post on the Alliance/North Tarrant Area Updates Facebook page, the Catch location at 5636 North Tarrant Parkway closed recently, and it has been removed from the location list on The Catch website. There is a link for North Tarrant at the bottom of the locations page, but this is what happens when you click on it.
In November, the Catch closed a location at 6314 Camp Bowie Blvd. in west Fort Worth. Word was that it was looking for another west Fort Worth location, but we haven’t been able to confirm that with Catch representatives.
The Burleson location remains open at 1505 SW Wilshire Blvd. Suite 610, according to the website, which also lists a south Arlington location at 5809 W. Interestate 20. Although it is not listed on the Catch website, a Mansfield location is also open, at 1971 N. Hwy 287 Suite 121.
We’ve sent an email to the Catch about the North Tarrant closure and will update if we get any additional info.
The North Tarrant location of the Catch was near where Fort Worth, Watauga and Keller meet. A location of rising chain The Lost Cajun opened in December in Keller, with plans for more North Tarrant County locations, and a north Fort Worth location of popular seafood chain Shell Shack is scheduled to open soon — possibly by the end of February — in the Alliance Town Center area on Heritage Trace Parkway.
