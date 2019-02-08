Restaurants

Heim Barbecue's second location sets an opening date. And it's less than a month away

By Robert Philpot

February 08, 2019

Heim Barbecue, the West Magnolia Avenue joint that rose from a trailer to a popular brick-and-mortar, announced in December 2016 that it would add a second location in the River District in west Fort Worth.

Things in the restaurant world can turn slowly, but now, more than two years later, there’s a date, although it’s still not precise: The opening is set for “early March,” according to a release issued Friday morning.

The new location will be at 5333 White Settlement Road, which used to be the address of a Veterans of Foreign Wars hall. Propietors Travis and Emma Heim had originally looked at the former Thurber Mingus location, but a few months later changed the move to the new address.

According to the release, the new location “will offer ample seating and parking, a massive kitchen, full bar, covered patio [and] and outdoor beer garden that will feature live music and special events.” More important: It will feature eight smokers, which is five more than the Magnolia location.

The 7,500-square-foot-space was designed by Coeval Studios, a Dallas-based design studio whose portfolio includes Heim’s quirky Near Southside neighbor La Zona on Magnolia.

The menu will include familiar offerings such as smoked meats priced by the half-pound, sandwiches, sides, desserts and Heim’s popular bacon burnt ends. The Heimburger, which is only available at the Magnolia Avenue location after 4 p.m. Mondays, will also be on the River District menu. We’re trying to find out if it will be a regular menu item.

Heim River District will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, according to the release. It will be closed Monday, which is a variation from the Magnolia location, which is open Mondays but closed Tuesdays.

The Heims started their business with a trailer in the parking lot of Republic Street Bar on the Near Southside. In October 2015, they announced plans to open the West Magnolia Avenue brick-and-mortar, which opened in August 2016 at 1109 W. Magnolia Ave.

The River District, a mix of apartments, townhomes, single-family homes and retail, is already home to Salsa Limon “Distrito,” which used to be Salsa Limon “Museo” till it moved — historic chrome diner and and all — from University Drive to White Settlement Road in 2016.

For updates on Heim, follow @heimbarbecue on Facebook or Instagram.

