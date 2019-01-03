‘Meals in a bowl’ restaurant gets ready to open its first Tarrant location in Keller

Keller has seen a lot of new restaurants pop up in the past several months, as well as one big closing. Many of them are mentioned in this July 19 story and are now open, except for Rush Bowls, which is expected to open Jan. 4.
Which, if the holidays still have you disoriented, is Friday.
Rush Bowls, which originated in Boulder, Colorado, uses adjectives like “nutritious” and terms like “natural ingredients” to describe its food, with items ranging from a “Power Bowl” (blueberry, raspberry, banana, oats, whey or soy protein, optional fat-free frozen yogurt, vanilla soy or fat-free milk.; topped with organic granola & honey) to the Apple Pie bowl (apple, banana, cinnamon, optional fat-free frozen yogurt, apple juice, vanilla soy or fat-free milk; topped with organic granola, more optional frozen yogurt and a dusting of cinnamon). There are more than a dozen other bowls on the menu.
It’s part of a Texas move for Rush Bowls: Locations are now open in Mockingbird Station in Dallas and for Flower Mound, according to the Rush Bowls website.
Per a press release, the Keller location, at 242 Rufe Snow Drive, will be owned an operated by Michael and April Fuchs, Keller residents and former Texas A&M students who also operate the Flower Mound location, which opened in August.
The location is likely familiar to Keller and residents, as it’s close to Keller Town Center and to the Keller Pointe recreation center, and in front of Moviehouse & Eatery.
Michael Fuchs worked as an executive and sales consultant for various companies, selling food to grocery retailers. April Fuchs is a former teacher and is currently executive director for a scholarship location. According to the release, they plan to involve their 15-year-old son and twin 12-year-old daughters in the business.
Rush Bowls is a growing chain: Although its website only lists 14 locations (not all of which are open yet), the release says that “more than 95 Rush Bowls restaurants currently in various stages of development across 16 states and Canada.” So far, the DFW restaurants are the only Rush Bowls (Rush Bowlses?) listed in Texas.
Expected to open soon in the same Keller strip are locations of breakfast-lunch restaurant Sunny Street Cafe and Nestle’s Toll House Cafe by Chip, which will offer some savory items such as panini and wraps to go along with all those cookies and baked goods.
For updates, follow @RushBowlsKeller on Facebook.
