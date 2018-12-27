A fast-casual pizza restaurant has hit the bricks after less than a year in Arlington

The logo for Urban Bricks, a San Antonio-based pizza chain, includes the words “Brickin’ Fast,” which describes how fast you get your pizzas.
Unfortunately, it also describes how quickly an Urban Bricks location in Arlington’s Champions Park closed. The location, which opened in February in the development off North Collins Street just north of I-30, has already shut its doors. We haven’t been able to get an exact date on the closure yet, but it may have been as early as November.
We did, however, obtain a statement from the company, which takes up the next three paragraphs.
The difficult decision was made to close the Arlington Urban Bricks location in Texas. While we understand the disappointment many of our loyal guests have expressed, this is not an indication or reflection of the overall health of the brand. We are continuing to grow and currently have more than 15 locations across the country.
Economic conditions and other factors often force a restaurant to close, and these are circumstances that are difficult to control. Restaurant sites that might have seemed ideal when first opened can become less desirable locations, due to changes in traffic flow, nearby construction or even a shift in the primary commercial area.
The Arlington location is locally owned and operated and a decision was made mutually with Urban Bricks’ home office that it was beneficial to close this location. Urban Bricks is continuing to open new restaurants in communities across the country and Texas.
The most interesting part of this statement may be the sentence “Restaurant sites that might have seemed ideal when first opened can become less desirable locations, due to changes in traffic flow, nearby construction or even a shift in the primary commercial area.” Champions Park is home to several other restaurants, including BurgerFi, Halal Guys, Salata, Social House, Torchy’s Tacos, Zero Degrees (which is about to open a Fort Worth location) and more.
It’s also near numerous other restaurants, including more than a few pizza places and Italian restaurants, as well as the big Texas Live! development that’s been getting a lot of attention this year (yes, including from us).
Coincidentally, Urban Bricks opened the Arlington location only a couple of weeks after a location of MidiCi: The Neapolitan Pizza Company opened in Fort Worth’s Left Bank center off West Seventh Street. That location also lasted less than a year.
Urban Bricks has several Texas locations. A Dallas one is listed as “coming soon” on the website, but it’s the only listing for one in DFW.
