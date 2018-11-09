This new restaurant loves biscuits so much that it has a ‘gravy flight.’ Hungry yet?

Break out the stretchy pants as Roanoke prepares to welcome Stacks Biscuit House, a restaurant dedicated completely to biscuits in every possible form – from stuffed as sandwiches to slathered with gravy. The concept comes from the folks behind nearby Craft & Vine, who are planning for a November 12 open date.
There’ll be biscuits stacks with classic sausage, egg and cheese to fancier varieties with Gulf crab cakes, meatloaf and mac and cheese, and even pan-seared rainbow trout. Chef Bill Trevino is behind the menu, and he’s got kitchen cred based on Craft & Vine’s success since its opening in 2017.
“We also have the ‘Stacks bar,’” said manager Scott Bandy in a release. “Which is packed with home-made jams, jellies, whipped butter, infused honey, and even hot sauces to top off your stack to perfection.”
Pork breakfast sausage is made in-house, as is the pork chorizo and tofu chorizo. For gravy lovers, there are eight different options, from classic cracked pepper sausage to bacon-jalapeno, wild mushroom, smoked tomato and Kona red-eye.
“Or a whole gravy flight for the indecisive…’” says Bandy.
Sweet biscuits will include strawberries and cream, cinnamon-raisin and honey-bacon.
Stacks will open at 7 a.m. daily and remain open for dinner nightly.
310 S. Oak Street, Roanoke, 817-464-8188, stacksbiscuits.com
