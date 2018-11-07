A west Fort Worth oyster bar has clammed up. It kept the closing announcement simple

We don’t have any details yet, but there’s no missing the CLOSED sign in the “cover photo” space on Dive Oyster’s Bar’s Facebook page.
It appears to be kinda sudden: There’s a Nov. 1 post touting shrimp tacos, oysters Laredo and oysters Rockefeller. Then there’s the CLOSED post, which was put up at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 5. There is no explanation, although there is a series of (mostly) supportive comments.
Dive opened in late 2015 as a concept from seafood chef Josh Rangel and the owners of Oscar’s Pub, another west Fort Worth establishment. Rangel had worked in the kitchen at Waters, Fort Worth chef Jon Bonnell’s upscale seafood restaurant.
“Local chefs have, for a while now, been dressing up burgers, tacos and pizzas, garnishing them with gourmet ingredients,” Star-Telegram contributor Malcolm Mayhew wrote in an early-2016 review. “Rangel applies a similar philosophy to raw oysters. During our visit, you could order oysters topped with chimichurri sauce, grapefruit vodka, ponzu sauce and ginger.”
Under Rangel, the Dive also offered a killer burger as well as seafood. But Rangel left later in the year to join La Perla, a downtown Fort Worth restaurant that closed in 2017 (the former La Perla spot is now home to a Black Rooster Bakery location).
Beginning in early 2018, the Dive began serving Tex-Mex to the menu and, according to Star-Telegram “Eats Beat” columnist, dropped some high-end items from its menu.
The Dive was at 3620 Alta Mere Drive, in a building that once housed the original location of Salsa Fuego (Salsa Fuego’s descendant, Fuego Burger, is just down the road at 4400 Benbrook Hwy No. 108), as well as a satellite location of Charley’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers and, before that, a Kentucky Fried Chicken.
We have queries out to the Dive and will update if we hear anything.
