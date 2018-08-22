This popular downtown Fort Worth restaurant will move into Southlake with a 2nd spot

Little Red Wasp, the more casual younger sibling to downtown Fort Worth’s fine-dining restaurant Grace, announced Wednesday morning that it has signed a lease for a second location.
The new location will be in the Kimball Park project at Texas 114 and Kimball Avenue in Southlake. The development is anchored by the 175-room boutique Cambria Hotel.
Dain “Adam” Jones, who owns Grace and Little Red Wasp and whose background includes LWR neighbor Del Frisco’s Double Eagle, says in an email that his company DAJ Restaurant Management expects to start raising capital after Labor Day. The Southlake location is expected to open in the second half of 2019.
The original Little Red Wasp — the full name is Little Red Wasp Kitchen & Bar, but everyone just says Little Red Wasp — opened in September 2013 at 808 Main St. near the Fort Worth Convention Center. A more casual place among a row of steakhouses, it draws good crowds with its “knife + fork sandwiches,” including a crispy chicken sandwich that’s among the best in Fort Worth, and with a rotation of daily lunch specials including a popular Cuban sandwich on Fridays. It also has a very good, very straightforward burger that’s among the best restaurant burgers in town.
At dinner, highlights include three fried-chicken dishes, including a Nashville Hot that lives up to its name. The restaurant also has a popular Saturday-Sunday brunch (and often serves brunch on holidays).
The bar has a large selection of beers and several cocktails, and always features a brewery of the month featuring special selections from that brewery.
Blaine Staniford is the executive chef at both Grace and Little Red Wasp.
