Want some ax-throwing with your burger? Check out this new Grapevine gaming hangout

Ax-throwing is trendy, escape rooms are hot, and Fort Worth has a bar with a pinball theme. Now there’s a Grapevine place that is putting all that and more under one roof.
Corky’s Gaming Bistro announced via press release Friday morning that it has opened in Grapevine. There’s a restaurant/bar side to it, but the draw is going to be the games: 78 classic arcade games, a dozen pinball machines, four escape rooms and 10 ax-throwing lanes (definitely a time the phrase “stay in your lane” is appropriate).
Arcade and pinball games are based on time; that is, you can buy a game card for four hours of play for $8 5 p.m. Sunday through 5 p.m. Friday; $12 during other weekend hours. They’re not kidding about classic arcade games; Asteroids, Galaga, Tempest and, of course, Pac-Man are among the games listed on the arcade section of the website.
The food menu is big on burgers, tacos and pizza. Among the half-dozen Angus beef burgers (there’s also a black-bean veggie option that sounds house-made) are the “Babe the Ox Burger” (a beef patty topped with spicy pulled pork and cheddar); for a bit of tall-tale synergy, have it with the “Paul Bunyan Fries” (a pound of fries with melted shredded cheese, bacon pieces, and chives served with “lumberjack dressing”).
The tacos, which are three street-style to an order, don’t get such imaginative names. The pizzas, however, get names such as “Mastermind” (Canadian bacon, pepperoni, salami, hickory smoked ham, and mozzarella cheese) and “All Locked Up” (Italian sausage, salami, bacon, italian olive salad, red onions, and mozzarella cheese).
And then there’s the “Pac Man Platter”: Eight pretzel dogs, four sliders, four pulled-pork quesadillas, Paul Bunyan fries, and rhino spears (aka fried pickles), served with lumberjack dressing and spicy mustard.
The bar side has loads of craft beers, including several rotating local brews, wine on tap, and cocktails such as (here come the clever names again) Pinball Wizard (Don Julio tequila, Grand Marnier, fresh lime juice), Frogger (Midori melon liqueur, Parrot Bay coconut rum, Sprite) and Centipede Martini (Suaza chili cucumber tequila, Patron Citronge, fresh lime juice).
For the full menu, go here.
Corky’s, which is at 3520 Grapevine Mills Blvd. N., is available for private events; call 817-532-5095 or email sales@corkygamingbistro.com to make arrangements. Regular hours are 11 a..m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-11 p.m. Sunday. Info: https://corkysgamingbistro.com or @corkysgamingbistro on Facebook.
