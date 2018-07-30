The home of the ‘Steak Bomb’ sandwich is about to open its first Fort Worth location

Jon Smith Subs, a Florida-based sandwich shop fond of sandwiches with ‘Bomb’ in their names, is about to open a Fort Worth shop, according to a Facebook post.
A ribbon-cutting hosted by the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at 2812 Horne St. Suite 100, which is in a former 7-Eleven. The first 50 customers in line by 10:30 a.m. will receive — read this carefully — a free 6-inch sub every other month for a year.
A Southlake location is also planned, according to the company’s website, although no address is listed yet. The only other Texas location listed is a “coming soon” spot in Spring, outside of Houston.
According to the company’s website, the first Jon Smith Subs location opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, Florida. There are now about 30 locations (including ones not yet open) on the website, most of them in Florida but also in places as far-flung from one another as Harbor City, Calif., and Lawrenceville, Ga. — and Australia is listed as “coming soon.”
The sandwich menu includes nine steak subs, including the “Steak Bomb” (“The one that made us famous!”), which features grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes, provolone and grilled, marinated sirloin steak. There are just as many chicken subs, including a maple chicken sub that’s described as a fan favorite.
But it’s the “grilled specialties” section that really gets our attention with sandwiches named “The Gator — Eat it Before it Eats You” (it features sirloin, chicken, kielbasas. and provolone and “swamp sauce,” but as far as we can tell, no gator), the “Reuben on Cuban” (which sounds like a combo of two of my favorite sandwiches but turns out to be a Reuben on sweet Cuban bread), and lots of “Bombs”: Cheeseburger Bomb, Pastrami Bomb, Kielbasa Bomb, Meatball Bomb.
For vegetarians, there’s a veggies & provolone featuring grilled green peppers, tomatoes, onions and mushrooms topped with melted provolone. Jon’s is also pretty proud of its “famous french fries,” which are made to order.
We have a query out to the Jon Smith folks to see if they have additional plans for DFW. The new Horne Street shop will not be far from Fort Worth sandwich institution Gallagaskins, with is less than a half-mile away on Camp Bowie Boulevard. Maybe there’s a sub battle on the horizon.
