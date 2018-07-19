‘Latin street food’ restaurant opening Friday in Keller. More new eateries are coming

Boca 31, the popular Denton “Latin street food” restaurant, is set to open its second location Friday in Keller Town Center, according to the City of Keller Government Facebook page.
The Keller location was announced in April and was originally scheduled to open in mid-June. It will be at 101 Town Center Lane, Suite 117, previously occupied by Puerta Vieja Mexican Grill.
The Denton location, which has won “best of” awards since opening in 2016 in a colorful house a little east of the Courthouse Square, draws lines on weekends with its menu of tacos, empanadas and sandwiches, including the Peruvian, made with guajillo pork loin and charred sweet potato.
The Denton menu is relatively small, with a handful of empanada (both savory and sweet) and taco choices (for carnivores and vegetarians), a couple of sandwiches, yuca fries, daily specials and more, as well as aguas frescas, beer and wine drinks.
Prices generally range from $2.50 or so for tacos/empanadas to $9.50 for sandwiches.
Another Denton import, Seven Mile Cafe, has done well in its Old Town Keller location.
Also via the City of Keller Government Facebook page: Rush Bowls, a fast-casual restaurant that’s on top of the “bowl” trend, will open soon in a space in front of the Moviehouse & Eatery near the intersection of Rufe Snow Drive and Bear Creek Parkway, not far from the Town Center.
Rush Bowls, which originated in Boulder, Colo., uses adjectives like “nutritious” and terms like “natural ingredients” to describe its food, with items ranging from a “Power Bowl” (blueberry, raspberry, banana, oats, whey or soy protein, optional fat-free frozen yogurt, vanilla soy or fat-free milk.; topped with organic granola & honey) to the Apple Pie bowl (Apple, banana, cinnamon, optional fat-free frozen yogurt, apple juice, vanilla soy or fat-free milk; Topped with organic granola, more optional frozen yogurt and a dusting of cinnamon). There are more than a dozen other bowls on the menu.
It’s part of a Texas move for Rush Bowls: Locations are also planned for Mockingbird Station in Dallas and for Flower Mound, according to the Rush Bowls website.
And signs are up for Station Patio Icehouse, the long-delayed train-themed American-style restaurant/bar that’s been in development for many months in Old Town Keller. Opening day should be soon.
Comments