Parnesan truffle fries from Chop House Burger, which has locations in downtown Fort Worth, Euless and Dallas Courtesy of Chop House Burger

Friday is Fry Day — National French Fry Day, that is. Here are a few faves.

By Robert Philpot

July 13, 2018 11:05 AM

Friday happens to be Friday the 13th, but can it really be unlucky if it’s also National French Fry Day? OK, so there are a few unlucky things that could happen with fries. Like maybe your spouse got some to-go and ate them all before you could get home and share. Not that I’ve ever done that to my wife or anything.

But let’s ignore the bad luck. Here are a few of our favorite ways to celebrate.

Truffle Parmesan fries, Chop House Burger

This small Dallas-based burger chain emphasizes quality over quantity on its burger menu, but we’re always driven to the sides, especially to these fries, which come to the table with a truffle aroma and are so generously sprinkled with Parmesan and parsley that you’ll have plenty of both left over after you finish the fries. Traditional fries, sweet-potato fries and chili-cheese fries are also available, but we always go with these.

300 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth, 682-312-8477; 2720 TX-121, Euless, 817-358-2747; 1501 Main St., Dallas, 214-741-2747; https://www.chophouseburger.com

Chicano Fries, Frezko Taco Spot Fort Worth

After a few years as a semi-hidden spot in Southlake, this (mostly) traditional taco place opened a second, much more visible location in far north Fort Worth — and it’s only there that you can get these fries, for which you will need a fork, if not a shovel. Fries are drenched in queso blanco, and that’s covered with your choice of meat and whatever other toppings you want to pile on there. Unless you have a really big appetite or are willing to share with a couple of people, these suckers are an entree, not a side.

3409 North Tarrant Parkway, Fort Worth, 817-562-8600, @frezkotacospot2 on Facebook

Kimchi fries, Hollywood Burger

North of the northernmost reaches of Loop 820 are three Korean-influenced burger spots: L.A. Burger and Kpop Burger in Keller, and Hollywood Burger in Fort Worth, Saginaw and Westlake. We like all of them, but for the kimchi fries, we’ll take Hollywood Burger: they come covered in melted cheese as well as kimchi, its fermented-cabbage aroma practically jumping off the plate. You’ll need a fork for this one, too. Unless you’re a really messy eater.

8557 N. Beach St., Fort Worth, 817-337-9117; 1200 S. Blue Mound Road No. 110, Saginaw, 817-306-0777; 1301 Solana Blvd. No. 4116, Westlake, 682-237-7771; http://hollywoodburgertexas.com

Hot honey and sage fries, Hopdoddy Burger Bar

The Austin-based burger monster, which during the past couple of years has opened location in Fort Worth, Euless and Southlake, recently introduced “shareables” to its menu: Fries meant for two, served in a bowl, with two forks and a calorie count you really don’t want to look at. Of the five varieties (Parmesan truffle, green-chile queso, chili-cheese, Buffalo and hot honey & sage), we prefer this one, which gets a sticky, sweet and spicy hit from the honey and just a little herb touch from the sage.

2300 W. 7th St. Suite 140, Fort Worth, 817-270-2337 ; 1200 Chisholm Trail Building E1 (Glade Parks), Euless, 817-354-2000; 1230 Main St. in Southlake Town Square, 817-310-6000; locations also in Addison and Dallas; https://www.hopdoddy.com

Gorgonzola fries, Lili’s Bistro, Fort Worth

The Magnolia Avenue restaurant has a classy feel to it, especially in the evening when there’s usually a pianist providing musical accompaniment. And the Gorgonzola fries are a must: waffle fries dusted with the cheese, which provides a pungent punch, and chopped green onions. Craving them now.

1310 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, 817-877-0700, lilisbistro.com

Shoestring fries, Pacific Table

Addictive, thin and salty, these fries also have bits of rosemary and garlic on them that make them a cut above standard fries. If you’re a fry purist, this is a good place to celebrate.

1600 S. University Drive No. 601, Fort Worth, 817-887-9995, pacifictableftworth.com

Potato Corner

If you really want to dive into National French Fry Day, why not do it at a French-fry-centric joint. Potato Corner offers fries original, loopy, waffled sweet potato, chili-cheese and more, in flavors such as BBQ, cheddar, sour cream & onion and more. Chicken tenders and wings are also available.

3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Grapevine; 3811 S. Cooper St., Arlington (Parks Mall at Arlington); http://potatocornerusa.com

Large fries with onions, Railhead Smokehouse

One of Fort Worth’s most old-school barbecue joints does great fries, with a boatload of roughly chopped, sauteed onions that balance out the potatoes. Forks suggested.

2900 Montgomery St., Fort Worth, 817-738-9808, https://www.railheadsmokehouse.com

Main Street Pomme Frittes, the Rim

As if it’s not enough that the kitchen of this relatively new Burleson restaurant is in an Airstream trailer, it also offers something called Sidewinder Fries: In her review of the restaurant, Star-Telegram contributor and fry aficionado Anna Caplan described them as “what happens when a curly and wedge fry meet.” The Main Street Pomme Frittes are what happens when the Sidewinder Fries meet a Gorgonzola mornay, buffalo sauce and grilled tenderloin. It takes a lot to get a French-fry lover to ask, “Are these the best fries ever,” but that’s what she did, saying, “This dish is beyond State Fair worthy” and “It’s a good thing you can’t marry a potato.”

295 E Renfro St., Burleson, 817-720-7707, http://therimrestaurant.com

Tok fries, Shinjuku Station/Tokyo Cafe

Sushi bars aren’t necessarily the first place you think of when you think “fries,” but these Fort Worth siblings both offer thick-cut fries with a chili seasoning, served with spicy mayo and furikake, a dry-rice seasoning.

Shinjuku: 711 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, 817-923-2695, shinjuku-station.com. Tokyo Cafe: 5121 Pershing Ave., Fort Worth, 817-737-8568, tokyocafefw.net

Avery Island fondue fries, Southern Classic Daiquri Factory

Poutine-esque serving of crinkle-cut fries, slathered in Thibodeaux Fondue, sausage, shrimp and crawfish and meted out with melted cheese, bell peppers, onions and Cajun spices. Not for fries purists, but purism does tend to take the fun out of things.

6751 Bridge St., Fort Worth, 682-213-2893; 6256 McCart Ave., Fort Worth, 682-385-9050; https://www.southernclassicdaiquirifactory.com on Facebook

Rosemary black-pepper fries, Super Chix

This upstart fast-casual chicken chain, a competitor to Chick-fil-A, does pretty good chicken sandwiches — but what gets us going back are the fries, which you can get salted, sweetened or our favorite way, with the rosemary black-pepper seasoning, a well-balanced mix of the herbaceous and the delicately spicy.

1217 Eighth Ave., Suite 115 Ave., Suite 115, Fort Worth, 682-312-6284, Superchix.com

TeddysBurgers-2
The Umami fries are the standout side item at Teddy’s Bigger Burgers in Colleyville
Steve Wilson Star-Telegram

Umami fries, Teddy’s Bigger Burgers

Hawaii-based fast-casual chain shows its origins in some of its burgers (including the Hawaiian, a teriyaki burger with grilled pineapple) and this “specialty style” fry option, sauteed in garlic butter, a sriracha aioli and furikake (see Shinjuku Station/Tokyo Cafe entry above). Lots of other fry options here: bacon-cheese, seasoned (garlic, spicy or ranch), garlic butter (with Parmesan and parsley) and more.

4712 Colleyville Blvd. Suite 100, Colleyville, 817-503-2100, www.teddysbiggerburgers.com

Trio of fries, Tillman’s Roadhouse

We still miss the Fort Worth Tillman’s, but we’ll make the road trip to Dallas for the Kennebuck, purple and sweet-potato fries, served in stand-up cylinders. To us, the best fries don’t need ketchup, but we’ll make an exception here for the house spicy ketchup as well as the horseradish mayo that comes with them. The Kennebecs, dusted with Parmesan and black pepper, are our favorites, but we seldom leave any of these fries standing.

324 W. Seventh St., Dallas, 214-942-0988, tillmansroadhouse.com

Star-Telegram correspondent Anna Caplan contributed to this report, which contains material from Star-Telegram archives.



