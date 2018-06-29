DFW restaurants get patriotic with red-white-and-blue creations for July 4

Although some restaurants close on July Fourth, it's more or less business as usual at most of them.

There are places, such as Einsten Bros. Bagels, that do something special (in this case, offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal from its Flavors Across America menu, featuring bagles inspired by cuisines of the Southwest, Midwest and South).

But then there are a few that let their creative flag fly, and that flag waves red, white and blue in food and drink. Mostly drink, but there is an instance of food that's red, white and blue, and it's also an American classic.

What we've found so far:

Chef Point Cafe

The "gourmet restaurant in a gas station" will have a Bomb Pop margarita special June 29 through July 4. Yes, a margarita with all the colors (um, red, white and blue) of a Bomb Pop, garnished with ... a Bomb Pop. The restaurant will also be open for a special July 4 brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Independence Day.

5901 Watauga Road, Watauga, 817-656-0080, http://chefpointcafe.org

Mi Dia From Scratch

The Mexican/New Mexican/Tex-Mex restaurant will offer a $5 American-flag frozen margarita all day (11 a.m.-10 p.m.) on July 4. It will feature a frozen sangria swirl topped with frozen blue Curacao and garnished with a miniature American flag.

1295 S. Main St., Grapevine, 817-421-4747; locations also in Flower Mound and Plano; http://www.midiafromscratch.com

Mimi's Cafe

The chain will offer a free funnel cake dusted with powdered sugar and topped with fresh strawberry slices, blueberries and whipped cream. All you have to do is say "free funnel cake" — and order an adult entree first. Begins at 11 a.m. July 4, dine-in only, while supplies last, one per guest.

5858 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, 817-731-9644; 301 E. Interstate 20 Hwy, Arlington, 817-466-3212; http://mimiscafe.com

Pinstack Bowl & Bite

From June 29 through July 8, the bowling/entertainment center will offer "The Berry American," a cocktail made with Cruzan Raspberry Rum, Sprite, strawberry puree and fresh strawberries and blueberries, and topped with UV Blue Vodka.

2750 W. LBJ Fwy, Irving, 214-765-2695; locations also in Allen and Plano; https://pinstackbowl.com

RA Sushi

Another patriotic drink: Patriotic Punch, a red-white-and-blue concoction that starts with RA's Emperor's margarita (top shelf Patron Silver, Combier Liqueur d'Orange, lime juice, Japanese yuzu and agave nectar) and adds Curacao liqueur and strawberry puree. Available July 4 only; $6 for a glass, $22 for a punch bowl. Both come with American flags.

1131 E Southlake Blvd., Building L, Southlake, 817-601-9590; locations also in Addison and Plano; https://rasushi.com/