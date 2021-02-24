Health & Fitness

Fort Worth’s Cowtown moved to May 8 will limit registration and enforce COVID protocols

The Cowtown returns May 8 with multiple alterations to help keep runners, staff and volunteers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To that end, the now one-day event is offering virtual options for the Kids 5K, Adults 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, Healthy HIG Half Marathon, Full Marathon, and Ultra Marathon. The Kids 5K, Marathon, and Ultra Marathon will be virtual only.

“We may be one of the first major races to host an in-person event in 2021,” Cowtown Executive Director Heidi Swartz said in a news release. “We are going to demonstrate best practices in offering our traditional experience with a sensitivity to social distancing and crowd control.”

Cowtown Staff and its board of directors had input from the City of Fort Worth and Will Rogers Memorial Center on how handle the event amid the coronavirus. This is the 43rd running of the Cowtown.

Among the changes planned for May 8 include limited participation size.

There will be reduced contact and physical interaction between the runners, staff and volunteers.

Volunteers will receive temperature checks each day during the set-up and on race day. No one with a fever will be allowed on site.- Volunteers will be required to wear masks for the duration and face shields and gloves will be provided and required for certain volunteer jobs.

Registered runners will be contacted directly regarding details and safety protocols for The Cowtown events. For additional details and FAQ, visit: www.cowtownmarathon.org.

For more details and questions, The Cowtown is hosting a Facebook Live Q&A session at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

