Fort Worth’s Cowtown moved to May 8 will limit registration and enforce COVID protocols

The Cowtown returns May 8 with multiple alterations to help keep runners, staff and volunteers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To that end, the now one-day event is offering virtual options for the Kids 5K, Adults 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, Healthy HIG Half Marathon, Full Marathon, and Ultra Marathon. The Kids 5K, Marathon, and Ultra Marathon will be virtual only.

“We may be one of the first major races to host an in-person event in 2021,” Cowtown Executive Director Heidi Swartz said in a news release. “We are going to demonstrate best practices in offering our traditional experience with a sensitivity to social distancing and crowd control.”

Cowtown Staff and its board of directors had input from the City of Fort Worth and Will Rogers Memorial Center on how handle the event amid the coronavirus. This is the 43rd running of the Cowtown.

Among the changes planned for May 8 include limited participation size.

Half Marathon: 3,500 runners maximum, rolling start at 6:30 a.m.

Healthy HIG Half-Marathon Relay: 500 Teams (2,000 participants maximum), rolling start at 6:30 a.m.

10K: 1,500 runners maximum, rolling start at 8 a.m.

5K: 1,500 runners maximum, rolling start at 8:30 a.m.

There will be reduced contact and physical interaction between the runners, staff and volunteers.

Drive-thru packet pickup: Runners will cycle through a series of tents without leaving their car, handed packaged merchandise, bib, etc.

No in-person Expo: Virtual goodie bags and booths will be deployed via web and email.

Self-reporting symptom checks: Checks will be conducted on all runners via email at 10 days and three days prior to the event. Virtual options will be offered to anyone instructed to stay home due to symptoms or contact with a positive person

Designated start times: The starting line will be open for 2.5 to 3 hours. 200 athletes at designated start times will be spaced out by cones at 6-foot distance. Staging will extend to parking lots.

Required masks: Masks will be required for all runners to cross the start and finish lines. Anyone not wearing masks at critical points will be subject to disqualification.

Hydration planning: Runners must carry their own hydration. Water refill stations are available, but no open water stops/ no disposable cups will be offered on the 2021 course.

Prepackaged, sealed food: All finish line food will be sealed/pre-packaged and handed to runners in a “go” bag along with their finisher medal. There will be no after party on Burnett-Tandy.

No nutrition (GU) distributed on course: GU will be provided to Half Marathon participants at packet pickup in each runner’s box.

No spectators will be allowed to congregate at Will Rogers, nor at the start or finish lines.

No reunite area: participants will need to plan to meet their parties at their parking place.

No hotel or relay shuttles: participants can park at UNTHSC or Will Rogers.

No gear check; runners need to plan for not having this available.

Volunteers will receive temperature checks each day during the set-up and on race day. No one with a fever will be allowed on site.- Volunteers will be required to wear masks for the duration and face shields and gloves will be provided and required for certain volunteer jobs.

Registered runners will be contacted directly regarding details and safety protocols for The Cowtown events. For additional details and FAQ, visit: www.cowtownmarathon.org.

For more details and questions, The Cowtown is hosting a Facebook Live Q&A session at 6 p.m. Wednesday.