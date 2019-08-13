Best Maid, Martin House teamed up for a dill-icious beer you can get this Saturday

Fort Worth Star-Telegram taste tests Pickle Beer Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Luke Ranker and Candi Bolden try Martin House's Sour Pickle Beer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Luke Ranker and Candi Bolden try Martin House's Sour Pickle Beer.

If you ever took a sip of pickle juice and thought to yourself, “You know, this is great, but it would be even better if it could get me drunk,” then good news: Fort Worth companies Best Maid Pickles and Martin House Brewing Company have created a pickle beer.

You read that right. A pickle beer. It’s called the Sour Pickle Beer.

And because this is Fort Worth and we don’t do things in half measures, the two companies have also teamed up to create beer pickle called the Craft Beer Pickle.

It should go without saying that they pair well together.

Martin House said the base for the beer is their Salty Lady Sour Gose with a bit of Best Maid Pickles’ dill brine added during the brewing process. For the making of the pickle, Best Maid took the flavors of the Salty Lady and added that to its brine.

If you want to get your own six-pack, the launch party at Martin House will be Aug. 17, and they will be available for purchase wherever Martin House beers are sold starting Aug. 20. The pickles will be available after the event.

