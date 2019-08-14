August dining news: Melt adds Sundance spot, Wahlburgers open, Omni’s dinner and concert package

Ice cream from Melt. Melt

Melt readies for Sundance Square opening

Fans of Melt Ice Creams can soon get their scoop fix in Sundance Square when a new location opens on Houston Street this month. The Near Southside ice cream shop, established five years ago by photographer and professional runner, Kari Crowe-Seher, is taking over the former Paciugo space just next to Reata. Crowe-Seher says while she was approached by Sundance Square about the space, opening a shop downtown had already been on her radar.

“It’s always been a place we’ve enjoyed going, and a place we’ve kept our eye on for Melt,” she says.

Patrons can expect the space to have a smaller footprint than her West Magnolia Avenue flagship location. Calling it a “micro scoop shop,” Crowe-Seher says the parlor will have minimal seating inside and outside, but will offer the same menu of customer favorites. “Always” flavors include vanilla “beans,” chocolate-chocolate, “cup of Texas” coffee, and caramel “salt lick.” Current seasonal flavors range from Parker County peach, tropical berry sorbet, and rainbow cereal.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Melt will still keep its ice cream cart running in the Sundance Square Plaza with a limited menu. Crowe-Seher says the “Happy Cart” will help bring more awareness of the new store and the brand to downtown dwellers, workers and visitors. Melt also has a brick-and-mortar location in Dallas’ Bishop Arts District, and a commercial kitchen in Fort Worth called the Joy Factory.

508 Houston Street, Fort Worth, www.melticecreams.com

Famous burger chain Wahlburgers making its Texas debut

Boy band fans of the ‘90s, take note: Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, along with their chef brother Paul, are bringing an outlet of their famed burger chain, Wahlburgers, to The Star in Frisco this fall.

Actor and former rapper Mark Wahlberg attended Dallas Cowboys training camp on Saturday as part of the announcement. The casual burger and bar is the subject of a popular reality show on A&E, which just wrapped its 10th season.

It’ll be the first Texas location of the restaurant, which features not only burgers but sandwiches, salads, sloppy joes and a full bar with Wahlbrewski – a custom-brewed pale ale from Harpoon Brewery in Boston, where the brothers were born and raised.

Look for family favorites noted on the menu, like Donnie’s choice; the New Kids on the Block star likes his burger with bacon, barbecue sauce, white cheddar, avocado and fresh jalapenos.

Paul’s choice is more traditional with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and “government cheese.” The burger is described as “just like Dad used to grill in the backyard.”

Mark’s choice pays homage to Thanksgiving leftovers – the ground turkey burger is piled with stuffing, Paul’s homemade orange-cranberry sauce, roasted butternut squash and mayonnaise.

Upon opening, patrons will find an interior full of photos that commemorate the brothers and their siblings’ journey growing up in the Boston neighborhood of Dorchester.

“We are all huge sports fans and to be able to open our first Texas location in tandem with a legendary organization like the Dallas Cowboys is icing on the cake,” said Mark Wahlberg in a release.

3685 The Star Blvd., Frisco. www.thestarinfrisco.com; www.wahlburgers.com

Get a taste of Texas – and Louisiana soul – with Omni’s dining and concert package

Mark Broussard says it’s been too long since he’s visited Fort Worth, and is currently seeking restaurant suggestions for his upcoming stay.

The internationally acclaimed Louisiana recording artist is headlining the second and final installment of this year’s Cowtown Unplugged: A Songwriter’s Showcase at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel, set for Sunday, September 1. The concert is part of an exclusive overnight package that includes Texas cuisine, an acoustic show, and breakfast for two the next morning.

“The flow and dynamic of an acoustic show is massively different from the other shows we do,” says Broussard, who’s toured with Zac Brown, Bonnie Raitt and Dave Matthews Band. “I get to take my time, tell stories and just have a little more fun with these acoustic shows.”

Broussard, whose genre has been described as “Bayou soul” thanks to what he calls an undeniable characteristic in his music that’s inherently tied to his Baton Rouge home, will be joined on stage by Fort Worth singer-songwriter Bonnie Bishop, and collegiate football star-turned country musician David Grace. The concert will take place in one of the luxury hotel’s ballrooms, which will be transformed into an intimate listening room with loveseats, sofa chairs, bar-height tables and ottomans.

Packages start at $199 and include two tickets to the show, overnight accommodations and breakfast for two. The $349 VIP package ahas sold out.

Menu items include house-smoked buffalo brisket with loaded Yukon gold mashed potatoes and TX Whiskey sauce, pork spare ribs with cheddar grits, and spiced rubbed chicken with smoked gouda mac and cheese. Passed hors d’oeuvres and salads are also on the menu, along with sweet treats like lavender cupcakes with honey butter icing, sorghum peach cheesecake and spiced pumpkin tarte tatin. Nibble on show snacks including caramelized pecans and wasabi peas, and chili-lime jumbo peanuts and pretzels.

Dinner begins at 6 p.m. with the concert to start at 8 p.m. Radio personality Malone of 95.9 The Ranch will be the evening’s hostess.

1300 Houston Street, Fort Worth, 817-535-6664, www.omnihotels.com/hotels/fort-worth

Two new thirst-quenching ways to cool off this month

Topo Chico lovers, take note: there’s a new Texas-based premium sparkling water that needs to be on your radar. Rambler Sparkling Water, sustainably sourced out of Austin and purified through Texas limestone, is now available statewide at Central Market, Whole Foods and H-E-B stores. The crisp and bubbly sipper is also popping up in bars and restaurants as a popular mixer for cocktails. The brand is produced at the Austin Beerworks brewery and a portion of sales goes to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation. Look for it now at around $3.50 for a six-pack.

www.ramblersparklingwater.com

Escape August’s sweltering temps with ice wine, a dessert wine pressed from grapes that have been frozen while still on the vine. The concentrated grape juice results in a very sweet wine, intended to be served ice cold. Three new offerings this month come from Inniskillin, a Canadian winery located on Niagara-on-the-Lake in Ontario known for its refreshing ice wine varietals. Vintages just released from 2017 include Vidal ($49.95), made from Ontario’s premiere ice wine grape that balances acidity with a well-rounded mouthfeel. Try it with scallops and rich cheeses. The Riesling ($79.95) is more aromatic and citrusy, and the rare, ruby red cabernet franc ($89.95) is offers notes of strawberry, raspberry and rhubarb. The slim and slender bottles are 375 milliliters and can be found at Total Wine & More and Goody Goody Liquor.