Let’s make a fresh list of things we need to accomplish as we move into spring

By Neil Sperry Special to the Star-Telegram

Azaleas are bouncing back and will soon herald the spring.

By now you’re seeing some wonderful changes in the lawn, landscape and gardens around you.

These transformations brought on by a few days of warm weather are encouraging.

Things are going to be alright, but let’s make a fresh list of things we need to accomplish now as we move into “fast forward” mode of the springtime ahead.

It should be noted that if there is a chance that you have lost a part of your St. Augustine lawn to the cold, you would not want to apply pre-emergent granules to that area if you’ll be planting new sod. The herbicide would impede growth of roots.

There’s a good chance nursery stock will be in short supply. Wise gardeners will know what they need, and they’ll get their buying done early. Shipments come in daily, but Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays are often the best days to shop. Crowds won’t be as big as they will on the weekends and you’re more likely to be able to get some time with a Texas certified nursery professional at the independent retail garden center near you. Early morning times are usually less crowded as well.

